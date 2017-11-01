SAILING: Series wins for Bell and Follington

Have your say

Tom Bell and Gail Follington were crowned series winners at Welland Yacht Club.

Six competitors turned out for the final races of both the Sunday Points and Personal Handicap – including juniors Katie Follington and Freya Willerton.

Gail Follington

The first race of the day was to determine the winer of the Sunday Points series.

Once handicaps had been applied, Brian Cobb took the win from Gerri van Haren with Gail Follington third and Martin Cook fourth.

Despite being on safety boat duty this week, Tom Bell secured overall success.

Sunday afternoon saw races five and six of the Personal Handicap series.

Gail Follington’s win was enough to take the overall honours and Cook was first in the final race of the day.