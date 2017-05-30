SAILING: Second for Lucy in pursuit series

Lucy Burton claimed second place in Welland Yacht Club’s pursuit series.

Despite overall victory being clinched last week by Andy Prior, Burton’s results at the weekend were enough to give her runners-up spot followed by Neal Tack.

Brian Cobb

Sunday morning saw the second ‘go sailing’ training session so there was only racing in the afternoon.

Each boat set off on their allotted start time based on personal handicap, trying to catch the boat ahead without being caught themselves. Both races passed without any incidents.

Race five: 1 Lucy Burton, 2 Brian Cobb, 3 Phil Robinson & Paul Burton.

Race six: 1 Cobb, 2 Lucy Burton, 3 Robinson & Burton.

Anyone wanting to find out more about sailing should contact the club via email secretary@wellandyachtclub.co.uk