SAILING: Pursuit is all over as Prior picks up top prize

Andy Prior claimed overall victory in Welland Yacht Club’s pursuit series with four successive wins.

With the best four results out of six counting, he can’t be caught with two races left to go.

Following last week’s open day, racing resumed on Sunday afternoon after a training session during the morning for those wanting to improve their skills.

In pursuit racing, the personal handicap is applied to a theoretical hour’s race time to allocate a start time to each participant.

There is a 14-minute difference between the first and last boat with 13 taking part.

Once under way, each boat has to try to catch the boat in front without being caught and overtaken themselves.

A reasonable breeze with the occasional gust made for good sailing conditions.

Race three: 1 Andy Prior, 2 Niall Holland, 3 Tom Bell, 4 Lucy Burton.

Race four: 1 Prior, 2 Burton, 3 Mark Holland, 4 Brian Cobb.

Anyone wanting to find out more on how to give sailing a try should contact the club via email secretary@wellandyachtclub.co.uk