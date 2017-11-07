SAILING: Prize time for Prior

Have your say

Andy Prior took the honours on Welland Yacht Club’s last full day of the season with the Richard Glen regatta.

From the start, the faster boats of Prior and Paul Burton pulled ahead of Martin Cook, Paul Wilson, Lucy Burton, Mark Holland and junior Christopher Seaborn.

Prior held on to handicap distance from Paul Burton who took the win by only two seconds with Cook third.

For race two, the course was lengthened to take full advantage of the conditions and the fleet were joined by Brian Cobb.

Paul Burton took the lead with Prior aiming to break the handicap difference.

Another close result saw the win going to Prior from Burton with Cook securing third.



The course remained the same for the final race with only five boats taking to the start.

Prior managed the win and gained overall victory from Burton second with Cook in third.

This Sunday will see the start of the Frostbite Winter Series featuring one race starting at 11.30am.

To find out more about sailing, email secretary@wellandyachtclub.co.uk