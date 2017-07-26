SAILING: Prior leads from start to finish

Andy Prior won both races on Sunday in Welland Yacht Club’s commodores points series.

With a light breeze blowing around the river making for an unusual reach start, Prior took the lead followed by Paul Wilson, Alan Cox, Mark Holland and Geri van Haren.

Lining up for the start

As the boats made their way around the top mark, Holland managed to move up to second but being in a faster boat than Wilson and Cox, he had to build up a lead to maintain the position once handicaps were applied.

With faultless sailing, Prior led from start to finish and maintained the win once handicaps were applied with Wilson taking second, Holland third, Cox fourth and van Haren fifth.

With the breeze having picked up slightly, Prior again took the lead followed by Cox, Holland, Wilson and van Haren in the second race of the day.

Wilson moved into third and on the return leg, van Haren joined Prior at the front.

Geri van Haren (left) and Andy Prior

The start of the second lap saw Holland move back to third but, with Cox and Wilson having the handicap advantage, it wouldn’t be by enough.

On the final run back to the finish, Cox regained third on the water.

At the front, despite his handicap advantage on having the fastest boat, van Haren couldn’t get past Prior on the water.

Prior picked up his second win of the day with Wilson second, Cox third, van Haren fourth and Holland fifth.

Anyone wanting to find out more about sailing should email secretary@wellandyachtclub.co.uk