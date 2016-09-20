SAILING: Prior finishes first in Bart’s Bash race

Welland Yacht Club took part in the world’s largest sailing event on Sunday.

‘Bart’s Bash’ – organised in memory of Olympic sailor Andrew ‘Bart’ Simpson – the event sees hundreds of venues hosting a race while raising funds for charity.

Now in its third year, it is organised by the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation and so far has seen more than 40,000 people taking part in 62 countries.

This year’s event coincided with the end of the Rio 2016 Paralympics sailing.

With 13 boats taking part, it was a short course but long race. The more experienced participants made the most of what little wind there was.

Result: 1 Andy Prior, 2 Paul Burton, 3 Frank Royal, 4 Tom Bell.

All the times, boat class and distance covered are entered into the Bart’s Bash site to obtain global standing.

A friendly race was held in the afternoon.

Result: 1 Burton, 2 Prior, 3 Gail Follington, 4 Neal Tack.

Sunday will see the final junior session of the season (9.30-11am) followed by the Cadet Regatta at 11.30am.

To find out more, contact the club via email secretary@wellandyachtclub.co.uk