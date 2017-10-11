SAILING: Paul picks up points

Honours were shared in three races at Welland Yacht Club.

In total contrast to the previous weekend, there was very little wind for race four of the Sunday points series.

Again several of the new juniors stayed to take part, making for a 13-boat start.

Paul Burton took the early lead from Alan Cox, Lucy Burton, Brian Cobb, Mark Holland the pairing of Neal Tack & Rebecca Slator, Will Cook & Andy with newcomers Christopher Seaborn, Connor Clarke, Rosie, Freya and Samuel Willerton and Lucy Wilson making up the rest of the fleet.

Once rounded the top mark, Paul Burton was still out in front followed by Cook, Holland, Cox then Tack-Slator.

On the run down to the clubhouse Holland managed to move into second but conscious of having then to try to break the handicap time difference back to Cook.

Mark Holland

The positions at the front didn’t change during the second lap but with each boat trying to maintain handicap distance to the boats ahead of them.

Result: 1 P Burton, 2 Holland, 3 Tack & Slator, 4 Cook. Highest placed new junior was Clarke.

The afternoon saw the start of a new series in the Personal Handicap with some of the juniors leaving after the morning’s race and the fleet joined by two more, making 10 boats for the start of race one.

The promise of more wind for the afternoon seemed to be non forthcoming with Paul Burton making the most of a slow start.

Connor Clarke

As the fleet started to space out, the wind picked up slightly - giving hope for the final race.

Result: 1 Holland, 2= L Burton and Cook, 4 Cox.

With most of the new juniors again taking part in the final race of the day and the wind having died away again, nine boats took to the start.

Once under way Cook turned back and sailed alongside the juniors giving tips and encouragement throughout the first leg of the course.

Alan Cox

The race had already been reduced to a single lap but it was slow going.

Once the first three boats had made it over the line the decision was taken to tow the juniors back in.

Result: 1 Cox, 2 Holland, 3 Tack.