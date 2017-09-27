SAILING: Lucy leads the way for cadet title

Lucy Burton took overall victory as Welland Yacht Club’s juniors competed for the cadet trophy.

Along with some of the older juniors, most of this year’s new intake stayed on to take part in their first race series.

Welland Yacht Club

With nine boats taking to the start line for the first race, Burton took the lead from Connor Clarke, Christopher Seaborn, Neo Thorpe, Samuel Willerton, Alicia Ward & Joseph Seaborn, Freya Willerton, Niall Holland and Katie Follington.

Burton maintained her position to take the win.

Race two saw only five boats take to the start with Burton again in front.

In race three, Holland took victory by a fraction of a second once times had been adjusted.

Lucy Burton

Overall the highest placed newcomer was Christopher Seaborn.

To find out more about sailing, email secretary@wellandyachtclub.co.uk