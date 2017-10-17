SAILING: Hurst claims clean sweep

Ivan Hurst won both races in the A1 Transport Regatta at Welland Yacht Club.

They were joined by members from Witham Sailing Club – making a total of 18 people in 13 boats of which only two were of the same class, meaning that position on the water wasn’t a guarantee of a result.

Race one got under way with the 505 from Witham having to return to shore to correct a sail head issue.

As the boats made their way up river to the top of the course, most of the fleet started to fall into handicap order.

With a few managing to better their position in the end, Witham’s Hurst took the win from Alan Cox with the pairing of Andy Prior & Tom Bell third and father and daughter pairing Paul & Lucy Burton fourth.

The course was slightly shortened for race two and the fleet kept tighter packed, giving hope of a change in positions under handicap.

Ivan Hurst

Hurst managed to take his second win from Cox this time with Brian Cobb third and Mark Holland fourth.

Sticking to the same course, the final race of the day played out very similar with Hurst making a clean sweep with Cox second and Cobb third.

To find out more about sailing, email secretary@wellandyachtclub.co.uk