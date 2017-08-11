SAILING: Handicap regatta win for Cobb

Brian Cobb claimed overall victory in Welland Yacht Club’s PBS Salva personal handicap regatta.

For personal handicap rounds, the boat class handicap is adjusted up or down according to ability.

Race one got under way with a reasonable breeze and Paul Burton took the early lead on the water from Cobb.

They were closely followed by Andy Prior and Tom Bell in their Scorpion with two more double handers, Lucy Burton and Neave, in a magno, Gail Follington and daughter Katie in a pico and Mark Holland making up the fleet.

As they progressed up the course Holland had to retire with a broken boom fixing.

With the wind picking up slightly, Burton maintained his lead on the water.

Paul Burton

Once the handicaps had been applied, Cobb took the win with Burton second, Prior and Bell third, Lucy and Neave fourth and the Follington pair fifth.

The wind increased for race two with the fleet back up to six thanks to the loan of a boom.

With a minute to go, Holland managed to capsize – nearly recovering in time for the start.

Prior and Bell took the early lead from Burton then Cobb, Lucy and Neave, Follingtons and Holland.

Tom Bell & Andy Prior

With the gusts providing some surges in power, the downwind section proved challenging with Holland finding himself in the water again.

The second lap passed without incident as victory again went to Cobb from Burton second, Prior and Bell third, Holland fourtth, Lucy and Neave fifth and the Follingtons sixth.

The start of race three passed without incident but with the fleet now down to five.

Burton again took the lead from Prior and Bell followed by Holland, Cobb and Lucy and Neave.

Brian Cobb

This time Burton was caught by a gust and capsized, allowing Prior and Bell through with Cobb in third.

The final run down to the bottom mark saw Prior and Bell maintain their lead over Burton with Cobb and Holland trying to out drag each other for position on the water.

Once handicaps applied Holland took the win from Cobb, Prior and Bell third, Burton fourth and Lucy and Neave fifth.

Overall victory went to Cobb with Burton second and the pairing of Prior and Bell third.

To find out more about sailing, email secretary@wellandyachtclub.co.uk