SAILING: Frostbite victory for father and daughter

Father and daughter team Paul and Lucy Burton won the first race of Welland Yacht Club’s Frostbite Series.

Only five boats turned out in 20mph winds and around 6C air temperatures.

Katie Follington decided the conditions were beyond her and retired before the start.

Gerrit Van Haren capsized before the start but managed to get going before the race got under way.

The four remaining boats made a clean start with the powerful Phantom of Van Haren pulling away on the first leg to the first mark – but a swim was on the cards again before reaching the downwind buoy.

This gave a chance for the Burtons to gain the lead in their Graduate.

Welland Yacht Club

Gail Follington, in her Topper, decided to keep dry and head back to the club house.

Brother and sister Andy and Emma Dodson are in their first season, having gained RYA Level Two qualification.

They followed on in one of the club’s Magnos and almost completed one of the two laps before retiring.

The Burtons also capsized at the final gybe mark but managed to cross the line to claim first place.

The club will be racing at 11.30am every Sunday up to Christmas with the Brass Monkey ending the season on Boxing Day.

To find out more, email secretary@wellandyachtclub.co.uk