SAILING: First silverware for season goes to Tom

Sunday saw Welland Yacht Club’s 2017 season get under way with the Robert Creek Shield regatta.

With nine boats taking part, the course for race one was set for the anticipated breeze to come.

As always it was essential for the fastest boats to get away cleanly from the start to build the lead that would be taken away through handicaps.

Paul Burton, in the fastest boat, found himself among slower boats and it took a while to break free.

The promised breeze never showed, making for a long race.

Result: 1 Tom Bell, 2 Brian Cobb, 3 Ros Nickols, 4 Martin Cook.

For race two, the course was suitably shortened and adjusted to make the best of what wind there was.

This time Burton positioned himself for a better start and took an early lead with Bell following trying to keep within handicap distance.

With the mid-fleet being two Solos, two Europes and a Byte all on similar handicaps, positions on the water weren’t going to change much once corrected.

Result: 1 Paul Burton, 2 Cook, 3 Bell, 4 Nickols.

Race three saw three boats drop out.

Again Burton and Bell broke away early to stand any chance of maintaining the win.

This time Bell managed to keep within handicap to take the final race and overall victory.

Result: 1 Bell, 2 Burton, 3 Cobb, 4 Emma Agar.

Overall result: 1 Bell, 2 Burton, 3 Cobb, 4 Cook.

Junior sailing sessions will start on Sunday, April 23. For further information, visit the club’s website or contact via email secretary@wellandyachtclub.co.uk