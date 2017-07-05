SAILING: Ferry well done with 24-hour success

A team of six sailors from Welland Yacht Club took victory in the Ferry Meadows 24-hour race over the weekend.

A steady wind blew throughout the race, making the night time shifts tricky, with sailors being unable to see their sails or the signs of strong gusts on the water.

Celebrations for Welland Yacht Club

The team of Tom Bell, Andy Prior, Paul Burton, Andy Agar, Alan Cox and junior Lucy Burton sailed in shifts that involved quick change overs on a pontoon.

They kept a Laser dinghy going from 3pm on Saturday until 3pm on Sunday, with competition coming from nine other boats of different classes, including a pedalo, in a very closely fought race.

Although the boats all had different handicaps, with only two hours to go Welland were just behind a Hartley 12 crewed by a team from Draycote Water.

By the time the final gun went, Welland had just crept ahead to claim the trophy, completing 163 laps in total.

Andy Prior

The Draycote team had completed 138 laps but their higher handicap meant they finished less than five minutes behind Welland. In third place was an RS Vision from Boston’s Witham Sailing Club.

The race was organised to raise funds for the RNLI with each team collecting sponsorship.

Approaching night time

Lucy Burton

Changeover between Tom Bell and Andy Agar