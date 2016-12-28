SAILING: Emma enjoys victory in final race of season

Welland Yacht Club ended the 2016 season with the final race of the frostbite series and the results counting in their own right for the Brass Monkey Trophy.

A strong wind and bright sunshine on Boxing Day greeted 12 competitors in 10 boats, including three from the junior section.

Emma Agar

With multiple capsizes before the start, one boat retired prior to the race getting under way.

Once started the boats soon tacked their way up the course, making good speed in the gusty conditions.

However the strong winds caught out even some of the more experienced sailors and there were four more retirements during the first lap.

The five remaining boats completed the second lap not without a few more capsizes on the way.

Although the pairing of Andy Prior and Tom Bell made it first across the line on the water, they would have to wait until the handicaps were applied to see if they retained the win.

It is fitting that in a season that has shown that the juniors can compete and win against the adults that the race win went to Emma Agar with Prior and Bell second, Neal Tack and Rebecca Slator third, overall series winner Paul Burton fourth and Lucy Burton fifth.

With the start of the 2017 season in April, anyone looking for something new to try can email secretary@wellandyachtclub.co.uk