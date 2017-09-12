SAILING: Emma and Martin claim race wins on the Welland

In very windy conditions, nine boats took part in the first race of the day at Welland Yacht Club – the third in the Sunday points series.

A few of the adults opted to use some of the toppers left out from junior training.

With Paul Burton and daughter Lucy in their new double hander in preparation for the winter series, the start got under way with a few boats having rigging issues.

The pairing of Will Cook and Neal Tack were not able to finish setting their boat up in time for the start.

However, they soon caught up and on the down wind sections with their spinnaker moving up to second on the water.

Despite her position in the fleet, junior Emma Agar was constantly within handicap to the leaders – managing to stay upright in the strongest of gusts.

Martin Cook

Result: 1 Agar, 2 P & L Burton, 3 Cook & Tack.

Outright victory in the afternoon points series had already been taken by Tom Bell.

With the wind strengthening all the time, some decided to sit this one out while juniors Burton and Agar chose the double handed topper option.

Geri van Haren again took to the start in his phantom with Cook and Tack this time keen to show their scorpion’s true performance by getting to the start on time.

But they were forced to retire when their main block became jammed, forcing them to limp back and leaving just three boats left on the water.

Even though carrying nearly twice its designed crew weight, the topper of Burton and Agar remained competitive by keeping within handicap of the other two boats to the end.

Once handicaps had been applied, the final results were close with Martin Cook taking first from Burton and Agar with van Haren third.

The final race of the day was cancelled due to the ever increasing wind.

This Sunday, the club will be taking part in the world’s largest sailing event – the Bart’s Bash held in support of the Andrew Simpson Trust. Participants have their time over distance entered into a international grid to give their overall position against global competitors.

To find out more about sailing, email secretary@wellandyachtclub.co.uk