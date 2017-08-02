SAILING: Double delight for Andy

Andy Prior claimed victory in two race series at Welland Yacht Club.

Sunday’s first race was the final one in the morning points series with Tom Bell and Prior separated by a point at the top.

It would clearly be a case of who finished above the other for overall victory as long as they didn’t both finish too low as Paul Burton still had a mathematical chance of taking the series.

With Lucy Burton and Geri van Haren making up the five-boat start in a substantial breeze, the race got under way as Bell claimed the early lead.

Paul Burton was caught by a gust but managed to hold off the capsize.

Van Haren wasn’t so lucky and once righted, had a boat full of water until he could get in to drain.

Geri van Haren

Back at the front Prior took the lead from Bell by being able to manage the gusts more effectively with plenty of hiking out to counter the gusts making for some spectacular sailing.

Prior kept the lead for overall victory with Bell second Paul Burton third, Lucy Burton fourth and van Haren fifth.

Morning points overall results: 1 Prior, 2 Bell, 3 P Burton, 4 Emma Agar.

The afternoon saw the final two races of the commodores points series this time with Brian Cobb vying for overall victory over Prior.

Paul Wilson

Eight boats lined up for the first race over an elongated course trying to get the best from the conditions.

Cobb took the early lead from Prior, closely followed by Bell and Paul Burton and not too far behind the rest of the fleet led by Lucy Burton, Geri van Haren, Shelly Woolridge and Paul Wilson.

As the race progressed Paul Burton took the lead on the water with Prior and Bell keeping within handicap.

Van Haren moved up to fourth on the water but with Cobb still keeping within handicap to him.

Tom Bell

Lucy Burton managed to keep ahead of the slightly faster boat of Wilson.

Once rounded the top mark for the first time, Woolridge headed for home and retired from the race.

The final positions once handicaps were applied were Prior first, Bell second, Paul Burton third, Cobb fourth, Lucy fifth, van Haren sixth and Wilson seventh.

The final race of the series saw the fleet drop back down to five and with Cobb being one of them this left Prior with overall victory.

Prior took the early lead from Bell and Paul Burton closely followed by Lucy Burton and Wilson.

Prior capsized and, despite recovering quickly, dropped down to third.

Brian Cobb

Still determined to pull off another clean sweep of the day’s races, he gained on Bell on the final run back to the finish line and managed to take the win from Bell with Paul Burton third, Lucy Burton fourth and Wilson fifth.

Commodores points overall results: 1 Prior, 2 Cobb, 3 P Burton, 4 Mark Holland.

To find out more about sailing, email secretary@wellandyachtclub.co.uk

Junior sailing has finished for the summer holidays and the next block will start again on September 3.

Paul Burton