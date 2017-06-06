SAILING: Cobb stays close to collect cup

Brian Cobb claimed overall victory in Welland Yacht Club’s Flag Officers Cup.

With near perfect conditions, sunshine and a reasonable breeze, race one was under the start procedure when Phil Robinson suffered a broken tiller and had to get back to shore for a quick repair – putting him in last place at the start.

The fleet started to spread out with the faster phantom of Paul Burton having taken the early lead from Cobb in second.

Robinson made good progress back through the pack and by the last run home managed to pass Cobb on the water – but not by enough for when the handicaps were applied.

Result: 1 Burton, 2 Cobb, 3 Robinson, 4 Niall Holland.

By the afternoon, the wind had strengthened and the sky darkened.

Brian Cobb

Two dropped out to be replaced by two more for the final two races.

The seven contenders were vying for position at the start of race two.

Ros Nickols and Martin Cook opened up the early lead, closely followed by Paul Burton and Cobb with Lucy Burton and the pairing of Neil Tack and Rebecca Slator together with Paul Wilson bringing up the rear.

Paul Burton regained the lead on the water but on the return to the clubhouse, he capsized – although crossing the line ahead.

Come the handicaps, Nickols took the win with Cobb second, Burton third and Cook fourth.

Tied on four points apiece, race three decided whether Burton or Cobb would take overall victory.

The wind was stronger with only Burton, Cobb and Tack/Slator lining up for the start.

Burton and Cobb tried to outmanoeuvre each other for the better start which left Tack and Slator to make the most of an early lead.

Burton and Cobb passed them to continue their battle for the outright win.

Cobb who managed to keep close enough to take the win from Burton.

Overall result: 1 Cobb, 2 P Burton, 3 Tack & Slator, 4 Cook.