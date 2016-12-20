SAILING: Burton takes frostbite series

Twelve people in nine boats took part in the penultimate race of the frostbite series at Welland Yacht Club.

With everyone trying to make the most of what little wind there was, Alan Cox and Roger Ackroyd in the RS200 took an early lead which they wouldn’t lose.

Paul Burton

Title leader Paul Burton got stuck in mid-fleet at the start but managed to work his way into second place, mindful of the handicap difference which would be applied.

He came second with Dave Sauntson third followed by Andy Prior and crew Tom Bell.

The result was enough to give Burton overall series victory with one race left to go.

The Boxing Day final race’s results count on their own for the Brass Monkey Trophy.