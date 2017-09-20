SAILING: Burton takes Bart’s Bash honours

Welland Yacht Club took part in ‘Bart’s Bash’ on Sunday – officially the world’s largest sailing race.

In addition to the local results, times and distances are submitted to organisers so overall results (based on average speeds) can be worked out.

The Bart’s Bash is held to commemorate the death of British Olympic sailor Andrew ‘Bart’ Simpson with thousands of sailors taking part, including multiple gold medal winner Ben Ainsley.

A total of 16 boats turned out for Welland’s event, boosted by a number of boats from Witham Sailing Club.

Unusually there was a north wind blowing which meant the boats had to time reaching the start perfectly to get a good position.

As the bell went for the off, Ros Nichols and Brian Cobb got it spot on with Paul Burton and Witham’s Roger Ackroyd in the enormous 505 close behind.

Next came Andy Prior and Tom Bell in the Scorpion only just ahead of the closing pack.

Positions changed regularly but unsurprisingly it was Ackroyd’s 505 that turned the mark first followed by Burton’s Phantom then Nichols and Cobb in the Enterprise.

Prior and Bell followed but went around it the wrong way which allowed the rest of the pack to catch up.

On the beat back to the clubhouse Nichols and Cobb experienced problems with the boat’s rudder which saw Prior and Bell pull back to third on the water.

As the race progressed, the slower boats remained in contention in close racing.

Although the big 505 crossed the line comfortably in first place, Burton took overall honours on corrected time with Martin Cook second in his Solo and Gail Follington third in her Laser Radial.

Witham took fourth and fifth places with Prior and Bell in sixth.

Emma Agar took seventh place in the little Topper followed by Paul Wilson, Nichols and Cox, Lucy Burton, Geri Van Haren, Katie Follington and Alicia Ward in her first race having joined the junior club earlier this year.

All the results have now been submitted to the Bart’s Bash race organisers but it will be a while before global overall results are known.

To find out more about sailing, email secretary@wellandyatchclub.co.uk