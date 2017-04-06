MOTORSPORT: Two podiums for Caterham racer Andy

Spalding businessman Andy Molsom made a solid start with two second places at a very wet Oulton Park for the first race meeting of the year.

He qualified third in class for both of the day’s races.

It’s a solid start to the season with two second places. It was great to be back on the racetrack again after a long winter. Andy Molsom

Molsom’s class – the Super-Graduates – started among the faster cars from the Mega-Graduates class which meant starting ninth on the road.

Just before the first race, the rain started again and didn’t relent. A good start in poor conditions, with spray from the cars in front making visibility difficult, Molsom set about looking for a way past Barry White in second place.

Despite his best efforts, it wasn’t until lap eight that Molsom overtook White in the braking area of Lodge corner.

Immediately Molsom was over one-and-a-half seconds a lap quicker and soon caught the class leader Toby Briant at the end of the penultimate lap of the race.

Unfortunately, Molsom couldn’t make his way past Briant so had to settle for second place.

The second race of the day, shortened to eight laps due to incidents in earlier races, was still wet but visibility was better.

Molsom made a great start to slot straight into second place in class.

A little first-lap contact with another car going into the Brittens chicane hindered Molsom’s progress and with two Mega-Graduate class cars between himself and Briant, there was no improving on second place again.

The Caterham Graduates Racing Club Championship runs over eight weekends with a European summer round at Zandvoort in Holland.

They are visiting Cadwell Park in May plus Donington Park, Croft, Snetterton and Silverstone through until October.

Molsom added: “The car handled well in the wet onditions and is a credit to the preparation by Rockey Racing.

“The conditions were atrocious, with varying levels of grip through the corners. The spray in the first race meant that you couldn’t really see the car in front.”

Molsom leaves Oulton Park in second place in the championship with 13 rounds to go.

The next meeting is at Pembrey in South Wales on the weekend of April 22 and 23.