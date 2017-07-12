MOTORSPORT: Molsom moves from back of grid to lead championship race

Spalding businessman Andy Molsom leads the Caterham Graduates Super Championship after another win at Croft.

In qualifying, Molsom was on track early to gain track position.

After his first warm-up lap, Molsom’s car ground to a halt after the first corner of Clervaux.

Despite all his efforts, the car wouldn’t restart, and a red flag was thrown as Molsom was stopped in a dangerous position.

After jump starting the car from the tow truck, he was able to make his way back out onto the circuit but the same happened again, except this time Molsom was able to park up safely for the session to continue.

This meant that Molsom had only one timed lap and after some discussion was allowed to race, starting from the back of the mixed grid.

The car was fixed ready for the race and Molsom lined up on the grid in 14th place with his main rival Toby Briant 11 places ahead.

A great start meant that Molsom was already up to ninth place after the first lap and he gradually made his way onto the back of Briant by lap 12.

Unfortunately Molsom ran out of time in the next two laps to challenge Briant, instead having a battle with previous champion William Halley in a Mega-Graduate car to retain track position.

Molsom finished the race a worthy second in class and sixth on the road in the mixed class of Mega and Super-Graduate cars.

He said: “Qualifying was a complete nightmare, stood at the side of the track considering that I may not even get to race.

“But Rockey Racing were great and had the problem identified in minutes and fixed in plenty of time for the race.”

Round nine meant a start right at the back of 16 cars on the grid.

Molsom again made a good start and had gained four places by the end of the first lap.

He stamped his authority on the race, catching class leader Briant by lap five then passing him half a lap later.

Despite a battle for the lead with Barry White towards the end of the race, as Molsom got caught up with a lapped car on the exit of the chicane, he finished fifth on the road and first in class.

Molsom said: “I really didn’t expect to see Briant during the race, having to start so far back, but I got my head down and stuck at it and was rewarded with another win.”

Molsom leaves Croft leading the championship, with the next round to be held at Zandvoort, a former F1 track in Holland, on July 29 and 30.

Molsom added: “Motor racing can be a roller-coaster ride of emotions sometimes and I certainly found some of the highs and lows – to win my class from the back of the grid still feels unreal.”