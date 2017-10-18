MOTORSPORT: ‘It was a great way to finish the season’

Spalding businessman Andy Molsom finished runner-up in the Caterham Graduates Super Championship after rounds 14 and 15 at Silverstone.

Qualifying didn’t go to plan but it was still enough for third in class for both races, behind Barry White and Toby Briant.

It is going to be a long winter but after 14 years owning my Caterham, maybe I need a change for next season. Andy Molsom

Molsom started 12th on the road (third in class). After a great start and first lap, he made his way through into the lead of his class and fourth on the road.

A race-long battle between Briant, White and Molsom for the class lead saw positions being swapped.

Molsom couldn’t get past the Classics class leader until after Stowe corner which immediately gave Briant a two-second advantage.

With White constantly looking for a way past, Molsom was chasing Briant while defending from White.

Briant was caught by the last lap but Molsom wasn’t able to get past as White from behind was challenging for track position.

Molsom held onto second place with Briant taking the win and the championship by just over a second.

Molsom started the final race in 13th with Briant and White 10th and seventh on the grid among the Mega-Graduate Caterhams.

Molsom again had a great start, making a few places on the first lap.

By the end of lap two, he was behind Briant and chasing hard.

Both Briant and White made good starts with White leading the class for the first five laps and Briant in close pursuit.

Lap six saw Briant take the lead and Molsom made his way into second on the road.

By lap 10, Molsom overtook Briant and a Mega-Graduate into Village corner, taking the class lead and fourth on the road, just 3.3 seconds behind the overall leader.

Molsom began chasing and catching the Mega-Graduate leaders, maintaining the class lead until the last lap.

He was defending from Briant on the inside into Vale which left the door open on the inside into Club and Briant slipped past to take the chequered flag, just beating Molsom to the win.

He said: “Rockey Racing did a great job preparing the car and sorting the fuel pressure regulator that caused the problems at Snetterton. The car was faultless all weekend.

“It was a great way to finish the season – close racing with no contact and challenging for the win in both races.

“It is going to be a long winter but after 14 years owning my Caterham, maybe I need a change for next season.”

Next month sees the championship awards night where ex-Formula One driver and F2 champion Geoff Lees will be handing out the trophies at the Brooklands Museum in Surrey.