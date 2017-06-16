MOTORSPORT: Hoggard is ‘a champion in waiting’

Teenage talent Johnathan Hoggard is looking to stay on track with his dreams of becoming a top driver in Formula One.

The 16-year-old from Weston Hills has already taken the UK and European karting scene by storm since his first-ever meeting in January 2013.

After being crowned the Motor Sports Association’s 2016 British junior karting champion, he qualified 17th in the World Championship final in Bahrain.

Hoggard hopes to extend his meteoric rise this year in the British Formula Four Championship with the world-renowned Fortec Motorsports team.

On the front page of his 2017 sponsorship proposal, Hoggard is described as ‘a champion in waiting’.

Now he is looking for sponsorship and investment up to £125,000 ahead of his first race with Fortec on July 29/30 at Snetterton, Norfolk.

Johnathan Hoggard of Fortec Motorsports

Hoggard said: “As soon as I’ve got a paid seat, we will be repaying our investors.

“Our target date is next month and I’ve already done testing with Fortec.

“I feel fearless and I’m progressing very strongly. I already feel part of the team.

“Fortec have put together a programme to take the plans forward as soon as we can get investors.

“My dream is reaching Formula One. I’m absolutely focused on becoming an F1 driver – no doubt about that.

“But I will keep my feet firmly on the ground – just as I’ve always done since I started karting.

“My first-ever race as OK Senior came in Bahrain on my 16th birthday after becoming the British junior champion last year.

“My family have done so much to get me this far and they are still funding testing as much as they can afford.

Photos by James Roberts

“If we can get investors coming forward, it would be great to get on the track at Snetterton for my first F4 qualifying session.”

Hoggard will finish GCSE studies at The Deepings School just before the race meeting at Snetterton.

He is part of the Motor Sports Association academy elite drivers programme – having established himself as one of the best junior talents in the UK.

The F4 British Championship is the sole single-seater support series to the British Touring Car Championship.

The 30-race calendar has a starring role at each of the UK’s finest circuits with 10 events held at Brands Hatch, Donington Park, Thruxton, Oulton Park, Croft, Snetterton, Knockhill, Rockingham and Silverstone.

This year features drivers from the USA, China, Sweden, Lebanon, Finland, Australia, Germany and Mexico along with British talent trying to prove they are the best.

Hoggard has been offered a drive with Fortec – one of Europe’s most successful and established single-seater racing teams.

Fortec Motorsports are renowned for nurturing talent, allowing the young drivers to further their career.

Starting with the British F4 Championship, drivers are able to progress through racing series with the ultimate goal of a drive in F1.