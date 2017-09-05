MOTORSPORT: From rookie to golden champion

Rookie driver Michael Lee has won the Superstox Gold Roof Championship in his first season.

The 20-year-old from Deeping St Nicholas claimed victory at Swaffham Raceway, Norfolk.

He only started racing in February and now competes in meetings twice a month.

Michael said: “There were two qualifying rounds for the Gold Roof Championship and I scored points to guarantee pole position.

“Before the final, I’ve never felt nerves like that! On the starting grid it was a different story even to my first race.

“The last three laps felt the longest as well. Winning the title in my first year as a rookie is incredible.

“I’ve got a 24-point lead in the national points championship and I’ll add silver stripes on the roof if I win it.

“Next year, I’ll stick to the races at Swaffham in the Gold Roof Championship and try to defend the title in August.

“Then we can look at a new challenge but I just want to carry on enjoying it.”

He used to watch his dad Barry race in BriSCA Formula One and Two.

The Lee family have got support from Lyndale Race Engines, Daz Kitson, Steven and Martin Taylor.