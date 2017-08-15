MOTORSPORT: Four rounds to go in championship challenge

Have your say

Spalding businessman Andy Molsom claimed victory in the Caterham Super-Graduates Championship at Zandvoort.

Rounds 10 and 11 were both held in a mixed grid of 45 cars.

Victory at Zandvoort.

Electrical gremlins again hit Molsom in free practice with the car breaking down on track, meaning he missed virtually all of the morning sessions.

Repairs were made and the afternoon session went without a hitch.

Two sessions later in the afternoon saw Molsom qualify second in class for the race but 10 places on the road behind main rival Toby Briant.

The second qualifying went better and Molsom was third in class, directly behind Briant and Barry White in the mixed class grid.

Molsom said: “It was a hard day with the recurring electrical problems which we thought had been solved at Croft.

“I struggled to get a clear lap in first qualifying but went out at the back of the group of cars for the second session, and that gave me a few laps of clear running.”

The track was drying from overnight downpours which made track conditions tricky for the start.

Molsom made a good start and pushed throughout the 35-minute race, making up 10 places but not quite catching Briant on the road, finishing second in class.

The next race was dry and another great start ensured Molsom was soon behind Briant, challenging for the lead of the class.

After a few laps, Molsom made his way past and kept fighting among the faster class cars to ensure his lead.

After a safety car period, Molsom resumed his attack – winning his class eight seconds ahead of his nearest competitor.

He also completed the fastest lap in his class, two-tenths off the lap record.

Molsom added: “Zandvoort is a great former F1 race track with some challenging corners and it was important to manage the tyres to prevent overheating during the race.

“I didn’t get a chance to catch Briant in the first race due to the challenges of mixed class racing but I was determined to catch him in the afternoon.”

Molsom left Zandvoort second in the championship – taking into account dropping the three worst results – five points behind leader Briant, with four rounds to go.

The next round will be at Snetterton, Norfolk, in early September.

Molsom said: “I am looking forward to Snetterton. Last year I won both races after monumental battles with Benson, winning one race by just 13-thousandths of a second.”