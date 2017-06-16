MOTORSPORT: First win of the season for Molsom

Spalding businessman Andy Molsom has taken over at the top of the championship with his first win of the season.

Molsom qualified in pole position for his class in both Caterham Graduates Racing Club races at Cadwell Park.

He led his class in the first race despite constant pressure from Toby Briant throughout the race.

However, a mistake from a Mega-Graduate car in front on the last two corners distracted Molsom and he ran slightly wide in the last corner and the ever-present Briant slipped down the inside to take the win.

The next race saw Molsom make a great start from fifth on the road, up to third during the first lap, and maintaining his lead in class.

It wasn’t long until the faster Mega-Graduate car of Declan Dolan, closely followed by Briant, caught Molsom.

Despite his best efforts, both Dolan and Briant slip-streamed past, and Molsom couldn’t find a way back past.

Leaving Cadwell Park with two more second-place finishes consolidated his second place in the Supers Championship.

Molsom said: “Cadwell was a little disappointing, despite starting from pole position in both races.

“Having led virtually the whole race on Saturday, a slight distraction lost me the win in a great race with Briant.”

Molsom again qualified in pole position for his class at Donington Park but he started on the front row just three-10ths of a second off Luke Cooper’s time in the Mega-Graduate pole position.

Molsom made a great start in the race and retained second place into the first corner.

He made a great exit and took the lead of the main race from Cooper on the exit of Redgate.

After a fraught race, where Molsom never dropped below fifth on the road, but was regularly fighting with the faster Mega-Graduate cars, Molsom won his class and finished fourth on the road – breaking the current lap record for his class.

Molsom added: “Taking pole position, the win and another lap record was fantastic – but to lead the main race was a great feeling.”

Molsom leaves Donington Park leading the championship.

Rounds eight and nine will be held at Croft, Yorkshire, on July 1 and 2.

The championship runs over eight weekends, with a European summer round at Zandvoort in Holland, finishing at Silverstone in October.