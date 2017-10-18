MOTORSPORT: Double delight for Ross

Gosberton-based team 4G Racing’s Ross Makar has repeated his success of last year’s Cockshoot Cup win by taking the MG Trophy Championship’s top class A title for 2017.

He secured the title with a race win in the first race at Snetterton this year and only finished off the podium once in the highly competitive 190 class A.

These cars are the original MG motorsport and development cars from the height of MG’s racing programme.

Makar thanked Reeves Tyres for their support this year and welcomes any interested businesses to partner him in his bid to defend the title next year.

4G Racing’s new driver Andy Spencer, in his first year, was runner-up in the class C MG Trophy Championship by winning five of his last six races.

He is hoping to continue his racing career and move up a class in 2018.