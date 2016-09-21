MOTORSPORT: Another double podium for Andy

Rounds 13 and 14 of the Caterham Graduates Championship saw a long trek to Anglesey circuit in North Wales for Spalding businessman Andy Molsom.

The weather for qualifying was the usual mix of wind and rain but the session for Molsom went well with two third-place starts.

The first race, which was also wet, saw a good start for Molsom, going straight into the lead after two poor starts from title contenders Edward Benson and Toby Briant.

At the end of the first lap, Briant slipped back due to an error which left Benson and Molsom fighting for the lead.

Despite losing ground through some back-markers, Molsom had again caught Benson by the end of the race.

However, the checkered flag was dropped before Molsom could make his way past Benson.

Having to settle for a solid second place, Molsom and Benson were 35 seconds ahead of the battle for third.

Molsom yet again set the fastest lap of the race.

The second race saw Benson, Briant and Molsom resuming their normal battle for the lead.

Unfortunately, Molsom suffered overheating rear tyres in the dry conditions, so slipped back a little from the lead, but still finished in third place.

He said: “Anglesey circuit is an odd little circuit with some quite technical corners.

“Qualifying was a challenge with rain and gusting wind but great fun finding grip on the slippery circuit.”

Two more podiums for Molsom make it 13 out of 14 races this year.

The championship is very tight at the top with only a few points between the three challengers.

With six race wins, it is Benson’s championship to lose now, but it is feasible for either Benson, Briant or Molsom to win the title.

Molsom added: “It was another good weekend and keeps me in the hunt for the championship.

“I am guaranteed third place in the championship, even without attending the Spa race, as the final positions are determined by dropping the three worst results of the year.”

With Molsom’s excellent record in wet conditions, he is hoping for the usual October weather in Belgium when they arrive at Spa on the second weekend of the month.

With a full grid of 65 Caterhams on arguably the best modern F1 race track, it will be a spectacle both from inside the car and from the grandstands.