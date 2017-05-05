MOTORSPORT: Andy claims lap record in a battle for class win

Spalding businessman Andy Molsom claimed a couple of second-place finishes in the second meeting of the Caterham Graduates Racing Club season.

The first race was on the traditional Pembrey layout and the second day saw the inaugural race on the new extended circuit in South Wales.

Molsom qualified second in the Super-Graduates class for both races.

They started among the faster cars from the Mega-Graduates class which meant starting fifth and seventh on the road.

Molsom made a great start in the first race and moved into fourth on the road after the first corner.

After making up another place before the last corner, Molsom spent the next two laps in third place on the road behind the championship leader.

Despite some jostling for position, Molsom finished the race in fourth place on the road for second in class.

With Molsom starting the second race in seventh place on the road, a good start was needed.

He again got off the line well and by the end of the first lap he was in fifth place, challenging for the class win.

Numerous positional changes over the 18-lap race kept Molsom busy, but he couldn’t find a way past the class leader.

The top five crossed the line within three seconds of each other, Molsom finishing fifth on the road and second in class.

Molsom also achieved the fastest lap of the race for Super-Graduates class, giving him the first lap record for the new circuit.

He said: “It was great to go back to Pembrey – despite the long journey, it is a great little circuit.

“Running both circuit layouts was interesting and the new circuit is a different challenge to that of the old layout, incorporating a tight section instead of two high speed corners.”

Molsom leaves Pembrey second in the championship, just four points behind with 11 races to go.

Molsom added: “To top the weekend off with a great battle for the class win and another lap record was excellent.

“We head off to Cadwell Park next on May 13 and 14 where I will keep pushing hard.”

The championship runs over eight weekends, finishing at Silverstone in October.