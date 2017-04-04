MOTORCYCLING: Wilson rejoins team to show support

Following the removal of the external fixator from his injured right leg, Ben Wilson is back on his feet – albeit with the assistance of crutches – and has re-joined the team at Gearlink Kawasaki as rider coach.

The Kirton racer has gone through multiple operations to repair the damage to his very badly broken right femur following his crash at the North West 200 in May last year and in itching to get back to work with the team he has spent many years racing with.

It’s really good to be back in the paddock again this season but it wasn’t in the way that I was hoping! Ben Wilson

He began his new job at the first round of the British Superbike Championship at Donington at the weekend and was working with James Westmoreland, Benjamin Currie and Andrew Irwin with data set-up.

He was also passing on his extensive knowledge after riding both the Supersport and Superbike machines for the team in the past.

Wilson said: “It’s really good to be back in the paddock again this season but it wasn’t in the way that I was hoping!

“Michael and Norma (de Bidaph) helped me so much last year from the moment I was injured all the way through until now, I wanted to give something back to show how grateful I am for their continued support.

“It is great to be working with the Gearlink Kawasaki team again and help Michael push the riders forward to achieve some strong results.

“I know I have a lot of knowledge of the bikes and the team to be able to move things to the next level and hope we all have a very successful season.”