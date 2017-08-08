MOTORCYCLING: Welcome return to G&S team

The G&S Racing Kawasaki team were joined by Kevin Van Leuven for a one-off ride in the British Supersport Championship race where he claimed a brace of 17th places while Tom Fisher had two eventful races to finish both outside the points.

Fisher rode well during the qualifying session and secured a place on the fifth row of the grid in 14th place for the start of the Thruxton 50 race originally due to be run over 18 laps but reduced to 17 after concerns the fuel would be running low with 18 laps, a sighting and a warm-up lap.

Kevin van Leuven

As the Thruxton 50 race got under way, he dropped a couple of places to 16th and on lap three he was demoted another lap by Lewis Rollo.

As the race progressed, Fisher was involved in a six-rider battle for position and the last podium place.

Although he was always in contention for a 15th-place finish, he just could not make a pass stick and ended the 17-lap affair in 20th place.

Starting the second race from the ninth row, Fisher was running in 24th place when the race was red flagged because of a tragic accident.

A lengthy delay followed and at the restart the race was run over just eight laps.

Fisher completed the race with no further issues.

Meanwhile, Van Leuven qualified in 21st place and began the short Sprint race on Saturday from an eighth row grid position and made progress to finish 17th.

He began the 12-lap Feature race on Sunday from the seventh row and again made good progress through the field – picking up two places on the final lap to take the chequered flag in 17th place once again.

Team manager Mark Fisher said: “We made a massive step forward in qualifying and Tom rode really well to finish in 14th place.

“Then we tried something different and soon realised we went the wrong way with the settings.

“We went into the first race without a chance to try out the changes.

“The second race was stopped after a tragic accident in which a fellow rider lost his life. No one really wanted to go out again after that, Tom included, but after a very long delay the riders all took their places on the grid for the eight-lap dash to the flag.

“It was never going to be easy and Tom was unable to make much headway from that far back on the grid.

“We were delighted to see Kevin and welcome him back into our awning for the weekend. He rode well in his two races and was very pleased with his results.

“It was a one-off ride for him this weekend but there is the possibility he may return for another ride before the end of the season plus of course we will see him at Assen when we go over to ride in the Dutch championship races as our class does not have a race that weekend.

“It was a very sad day for us with the tragic accident in which fellow Superstock rider Mark Fincham lost his life during the race and our sincere condolences go to the True Heroes Racing team and to Mark’s family and friends.”

The next round is at Cadwell Park on August 20 where Fisher will have one race to contest.