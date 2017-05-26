MOTORCYCLING: Top 10 target for Aaron in front of huge crowd

Kirton rider Aaron Clarke heads back to Donington Park for a round of the Superstock 600 Championship as part of the support package to the World Superbike Championship at the weekend.

Tommy Philp will be on hand to support his draperRACING teammate as the Superstock class misses the Assen round later in the year and this is compensated by a race at Donington Park.

Clarke has been going well so far this year and, having recorded 11th place in the opening round of the series, he is looking forward to another chance to get himself into the top 10 at Donington Park this time in front of the huge crowd expected to attend the event.

Saturday: free practice 4.40pm, qualifying 6.35pm.

Sunday: Race (12 laps) 10.20am.