MOTORCYCLING: Tommy keeps record as Aaron crashes out

The two draperRACING riders had differing results at Brands Hatch.

Tommy Philp scored points in each of his three races while Aaron Clarke was unlucky to fall from his Yamaha while holding a strong sixth place in his race.

Tommy Philp

With three British Supersport races, it was a busy weekend for Philp.

It was expected that the qualifying times from the Donington race would be carried over for the first race.

But that was not the case and after qualifying in 20th place for the first Sprint race, Philp began from seventh row grid position.

He got away to a good start, being 18th on the first lap, and although he was elevated to 17th when Alex Persson crashed right in front of him, he had to take evasive action to avoid hitting him and consequently lost the tow to the riders ahead.

He then rode a lonely race, finishing in 16th place at the flag but was awarded the points for 15th as there was a guest rider who finished ahead on a Moto2 bike who was not eligible for the points.

Philp picked up a point and also improved his personal best time by 0.9 seconds.

Race two got under way, only to be stopped on the first lap when a multiple crash brought the red flag out due to rain.

At the restart, which was then reduced to 14 laps and declared a wet race, Philp got away well, moving up to 15th place in the early laps.

He maintained 15th to the chequered flag but was awarded the two points for 14th, again at the expense of the guest rider.

Race three suffered the same fate as the second encounter with the red flag bringing the action to a halt following a crash on lap one.

Philp just managed to avoid the stricken rider but had to run through the gravel trap before rejoining the track.

At the restart he got away well and settled into 13th place until he was overtaken by Andrew Irwin on lap three.

He maintained 14th place for a few laps before being overhauled by Sam Wilford and then was demoted to 16th by Keenan Armstrong.

Philp was embroiled in a race-long battle for 13th throughout the 22 laps with another four riders and eventually crossed the finish line in 16th place.

Once again he was promoted to 15th as the guest rider finished ahead of him.

The point received for 15th added to the rest of his haul bring his total to nine and he has scored points in all of his races to date.

Clarke, meanwhile ,was still suffering from the arm pump he encountered in the last round but after a visit to the physio to have his arm strapped up he felt much better.

He completed his qualifying in the Superstock 600 class in 10th place and began his campaign from the fourth row of the grid.

As the lights went out he got away well and moved straight up into sixth place.

He held fifth for a couple of laps but was pushed back a place by Jordan Gilbert on lap five.

He was never very far away from the leading group and was honing in on Gilbert for a pass but he lost it at Druids Hairpin and crashed out of the race.

Although unhurt, except for his pride, he was pleased overall with his performance as he was able to run near to the front of the field and but for his crash could have made it up onto the podium.

He is now looking forward to Oulton Park on May 1 when he will again be aiming his sights at a top-five result.