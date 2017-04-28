MOTORCYCLING: Tommy aiming to add points to tally

Both draperRACING riders travel to Oulton Park for the third round of their respective championships this weekend.

Tommy Philp, who rides in the British Supersport Championship, will be keen to add to his tally as he has scored points in every race he has contested this year.

Oulton Park will suit his riding style and he is anxious to do well in the two races there.

Aaron Clarke was unlucky at Brands Hatch to fall foul to the tricky Druids Hairpin at the Kent circuit in the Stock 600 series, as he was running in a strong sixth place at the time and was assured of a good points finish.

He has been suffering from arm pump, but after a visit to the physio at Brands Hatch, returned to action with his arm strapped up and, once put to the test in practice, was pleased to find the pain was reduced to a minimum.

He will be keen to get some more points under his belt after his non-finish last time out.

Supersport

Saturday: Free practice – 9.35am, 1.35pm.

Sunday: Qualifying – 1.25pm, Sprint race 12 laps – 5.20pm.

Monday: Warm-up – 10.25am, Feature race 14 laps – 2.55pm.

Superstock 600

Saturday: Free practice – 9am, 1pm.

Sunday: Qualifying – 2pm.

Monday: Warm-up – 9.55am, Race 14 laps – 12.35pm.