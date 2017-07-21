MOTORCYCLING: Three races for Fisher

G&S Racing rider Tom Fisher is back at Brands Hatch for the seventh round of the Superstock 1000 Championship with two 19-lap races on Saturday and a third over 16 laps on Sunday.

The two Saturday races are back to back with a short break in between to refuel and change tyres.

Half points are scored in each race but if the rider fails to complete the first race he is ineligible to start race two while the Sunday race attracts full points.

The Wyberton-based team are intending to run the rest of the season with just one rider with the exception of the Assen round where there is no Superstock 1000 race to contest.

Fisher will be joined on the grid with former team-mate Kevin Van Leuven to race in the Dutch Superbike Championship round which forms part of the support package to the British Superbike Championship round that weekend.

Superstock 1000

Friday: free practice 11.50am & 4.50pm

Saturday: qualifying 9.40am, two races (19 laps) 1.15pm

Sunday: warm-up 10.11am, race three (16 laps) 12.10pm