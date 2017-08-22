MOTORCYCLING: Team-mates pick up points

The draperRACING team were at Cadwell Park at the weekend to contest a round of their championships with Aaron Clarke finishing well in 11th place and Tommy Philp recording a 12th place in his first race and a personal best result of eighth in race two.

Kirton rider Clarke was running well during free practice and qualifying and began his race in the Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship from the fourth row.

He got away to a good start and was up to eighth on the first of 11 laps.

He maintained his position and briefly moved up into seventh place before he began to suffer from arm pump.

As it got worse, Clarke began to slow and drop back but struggled on to the end of the race to bring the draperRACING Yamaha home in 11th place to pick up five points.

The arm pump problem affects a number of riders and is successfully cured with an operation which Clarke now needs to have. But it may be better to wait until the end of the season so he has a longer recovery time and will be well prepared for next season.

Meanwhile, Philp from East Kirkby had two races to contest in the British Supersport Championship where he completed his qualifying in 15th place to start the first race from the fifth row.

He didn’t get the best of starts but once he got into the race he began to make up places and on lap 10 of 12 he was up to 12th position.

Unable to make up more places, he crossed the finish line in 12th place to pick up four championship points.

Starting the second encounter from the sixth row, this time he got away much better and was up to 15th at the first sector.

When they crossed the line to start lap two, he was up into 12th position and one lap later he was 11th.

But his progress was halted when the safety car was brought onto the track to slow the riders while a crashed bike was recovered.

He was elevated up to ninth place because of the fallen riders and while the safety car was still circulating another rider crashed ahead of him which moved him up to eighth.

Once the car left the circuit the race was back on and Philp maintained eighth place to cross the finish line for his best-ever result in the highly competitive class and score another eight points, bringing his total to 40.

The next round is held at Silverstone on September 10.