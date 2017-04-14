MOTORCYCLING: Team-mates hope to become regular finishers in points

Three G&S Racing Kawasaki riders are back in action this weekend.

Tom Fisher and Sam Coventry will contest the Brands Hatch Indy 50 race in the Stock 1000 series where they will ride over 38 laps of the circuit, with a break to refuel plus a change of tyres at mid-race distance.

Tom Fisher

Fisher was unlucky at Donington Park to crash in the first half of the race and was ineligible to take part in the second half of the event.

His luck didn’t change for race two on the Sunday as he was taken out when another rider caught his handlebars on the first lap, so he will be anxious to get a finish under his belt at Brands Hatch.

Coventry rode well at Donington and completed both parts of the Saturday race, going on to finish his race on Sunday – albeit not in the points.

He will be hoping to build on this at Brands Hatch and with more experience will soon become a regular points finisher.

Ben Luxton

In the Stock 600 class, new recruit Ben Luxton was heading for a strong top-10 finish to his first race at Donington but crashed in the latter stages.

He will be keen to prove himself in the race at Brands Hatch and he is set to become a regular top-10 finisher.

Superstock 1000

Friday – free practice 1.30pm.

Saturday – free practice 9.50am, qualifying 4.50pm.

Sunday – warm-up 10.26am, Indy 50 race over 38 laps 4.15pm.

Monday – warm-up 9.23am, 24-lap race 12.35pm.

Superstock 600

Friday – free practice 3.30pm.

Saturday – free practice 1.35pm.

Sunday – qualifying 11.40am.

Monday – warm-up 9.10am, 22-lap race 11.05am.