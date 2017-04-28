MOTORCYCLING: Sammy sets sights on bank holiday bonus

Three G&S Racing Kawasaki riders are back in action over the bank holiday.

Sammy Coventry scored his first championship point for the team at Brands Hatch last time out and will be looking to build on that in the Stock 1000 race at Oulton Park.

Tom Fisher is confident the test last week at the Cheshire circuit will have solved the electrical problems on his Kawasaki and he can get closer to a points finish in the Stock 1000 class.

Ben Luxton will be seeking his first finish in the Stock 600 championship this year having fallen in each of his two races for the team.

Although disappointed to have two non-finishes, he is capable of top-five results.

He took full advantage of the official BSB test day last week.

Superstock 1000

Saturday: Free practice – 10.40am, 2.40pm.

Sunday: Qualifying – 2.35pm.

Monday: Warm-up – 9.15am, Race 18 laps – 10.50am.

Superstock 600

Saturday: Free practice – 9am, 1pm.

Sunday: Qualifying – 2pm.

Monday: Warm-up – 9.55am, Race 14 laps – 12.35pm.