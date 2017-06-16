MOTORCYCLING: Riders ready to bring back points

Three G&S Racing Kawasaki riders head north of the border to Knockhill for the next round of their respective championships at the weekend.

Tom Fisher and Sammy Coventry enjoyed some strong results in their Superstock 1000 Championship round at Donington Park recently when they were riding as part of the support programme to the World Superbike Championship round at the Leicestershire circuit.

Fisher completed the two-part race in 16th place while Coventry finished in the points in 13th position.

Both riders are anticipating another good showing at Knockhill where the Stock 1000 riders will have two races to contest and they will be hoping to bring some more points home for the team.

Meanwhile, Young Dutchman Jorel Boerboom is to continue to represent the team in the Superstock 600 class.

He joined the team at Donington where he took part in his first race in the class after taking the step up from the Motostar Championship.

Boerboom was under no pressure in his first outing on the bike and with little track time prior to the race he was never going to get up into a points-scoring position.

He started his race from 30th place on the grid and he rode well, making up places to complete his race in 24th position.

Boerboom really likes the short Knockhill circuit and is hoping to move up into a points scoring position in his second outing for the team.

Superstock 1000: Friday - free practice 12.20pm, 4.15pm; Saturday - qualifying 9.40am, race one 24 laps 3.45pm; Sunday - warm-up 9.40am, race two 24 laps 12.40pm.

Superstock 600: Friday - free practice one 9am, Ffee practice two 2pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.55am; Sunday - warm-up 9.03am, race 22 laps 11.15am.