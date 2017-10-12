MOTORCYCLING: Riders ready for final round

Both draperRACING riders Tommy Philp and Aaron Clarke travel to Brands Hatch on Sunday for the final round of their championships.

Following their success at Assen in the British Supersport Championship, where Philp recorded a brace of eighth places and Clarke was 15th at ‘the Cathedral of Speed’, the pair went on to claim first and second in the BeNe Dutch Championship which boosted their confidence.

Brandon Paasch

Prior to Brands Hatch, the team were at Snetterton last weekend to get some extra laps in ahead of their final championship races.

They were racing in the BMCRC MRO Championship 600 class where on Saturday Philp was second and Clarke 16th.

The lap times were much faster on Sunday as Philp took a double victory in the two races while Clarke was third in race one and second in the second encounter.

Although they were using the track time for testing and did not feature in the points, they were delighted with their performances.

British Supersport

Friday: free practice one 9.35am, 2pm.

Saturday: qualifying 11.35am; race one (10 laps) 4.45pm.

Sunday: warm-up 11.01am; race two (18 laps) 3.05pm.

Pirelli Superstock 600

Friday: free practice 9am, 1.25pm.

Saturday: qualifying 10.25am.

Sunday: warm-up 10am, race (12 laps) 11.55am.

G&S Racing Kawasaki head to Brands Hatch for the final round of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 and 600 championships.

Tom Fisher and supported rider Ben Luxton contest the 1000 race while American youngster Brandon Paasch races in the 600 event.

Although the team didn’t have a race at Assen two weeks ago, Paasch was invited by a British Motostar GP team to ride their bike in the two races at the ‘Cathedral of Speed’. He recorded seventh and 11th places.

But it’s back to the Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship and his final ride for the team.

Meanwhile, Fisher has been racing in the annual Stars at Darley races at the Derbyshire circuit where he completed his race in third place on Sunday.

Superstock 100

Friday: free practice 11.45am, 4.10pm.

Saturday: qualifying 11am.

Sunday: warm-up 10.35am, race (14 laps) 1.35pm.

