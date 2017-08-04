MOTORCYCLING: Riders out to improve points tally

Both draperRACING riders Aaron Clarke and Tommy Philp head to Hampshire for round seven of the British Supersport and Superstock 600 championships at Thruxton on Sunday.

Philp will have the usual two races to contest – the shorter Sprint race on Saturday and the Feature race on Sunday in the British Supersport Championship – while Clarke has one race on Sunday morning in the Pirelli National Superstock 600 series.

Thruxton is one of the fastest circuits on the race calendar and both racers are itching to get started in their respective campaigns.

Philp loves the fast and flowing Thruxton circuit and is anticipating a couple of highly competitive races in his class. But he is up for the challenge and will be seeking a couple of strong points finishes.

Clarke also likes the Hampshire circuit and he will be looking for a good race result within the top 10 to boost his points tally which should move him further up the rider standings.

Supersport

Friday: Free practice – 9.35am, 1.50pm.

Saturday: Qualifying – 11am, Sprint race (12 laps) – 5.20pm.

Sunday: Warm-up – 11.10am, Feature race (18 laps) – 3.40pm.

Superstock 600

Friday: Free practice – 9am, 1.15pm.

Saturday: Qualifying – 12.15pm, free practice – 6.15pm.

Sunday: Race (14 laps) – 11.30pm.

The G&S Kawasaki team head to Thruxton with rider Tom Fisher in round eight of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship.

He will have two races this time and after his Kawasaki suffered an electrical problem last time out at Brands Hatch, the bike has been checked in an effort to rectify the fault.

Friday: Free practice – 11.50am.

Saturday: Qualifying – 9.30am, Race one (20 laps) – 2pm.

Sunday: Warm-up – 8.55am, Race (16 laps) – 12.35pm.