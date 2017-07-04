MOTORCYCLING: Mixed results for Warren at Mallory Park

Spalding racer Liam Warren managed fourth place on the grid at Mallory Park.

He set out for qualifying at the Thundersport CB pre national 600 and had 15 minutes to put in a good lap.

In the first race, starting from fourth, he made a good start and went up to third, holding until the ninth lap when he ran wide and finished in fourth.

Race two was a carbon copy of the first race, pushing into third, but losing the spot.

However, Warren’s good times put him in pole position for Sunday’s races – a position calculated from lap times in qualifying and Saturday races.

The heavens opened at the start of Sunday’s first race, which was abandoned before it started, so riders could change to wet tyres.

At the re-start, Warren had a poor start, dropping to seventh place with the bike feeling slippery, but eventually he regained control to take third position.

Conditions for the second race were dry and Warren held the lead until half a lap to go, when he ran wide under pressure from behind and dropped to second on the penultimate corner.

He is now third in the championship and races on July 16 at Cadwell Park in the Moto Time Attack.

The next round of the ThundersportGB championship is at Rockingham on July 29-30.