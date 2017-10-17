MOTORCYCLING: Luxton just misses out

The G&S Racing Kawasaki team were at Brands Hatch on Sunday to contest the final round of the Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship.

Ben Luxton finished 16th, two places ahead of Brandon Paasch.

Ben Luxton

Starting from a fifth row grid position, Luxton was unable to make progress and completed the 12-lap affair just one place away from the points.

Young American rider Paasch – in his final race for the team before returning home – was struggling on his return to the 600 Kawasaki after riding a Moto3 bike at Assen.

He qualified in 27th place and began the race from the ninth row.

But he was up for the challenge and began to make good progress through the field making up places until he reached 18th position on lap 10 of 12.

He was unable to move further forward and completed his race in a commendable 18th place.

Team manager Mark Fisher said: “Ben struggled all through the weekend to find a suitable set-up on the 600 and it showed in his result.

“He is usually up inside the top 10 so it was a disappointment to both him and the team for him to be outside the points.

“Young Brandon was also struggling a bit with set-up but we finally got it all together for him in morning warm-up and he put on a good strong show for us.

“It was always going to be a big ask for him to get up into the points from such a long way back on the grid but he got stuck in and very nearly did it.”

Fisher crashed at Darley Moor last week and there was insufficient time to get the bike up and running.

The team now travel to Ireland where they will take in the Sunflower races at Bishopscourt.

Fisher and Luxton will ride the 1000cc bikes while Dan Hill will be on the 600cc bike at the event next weekend.