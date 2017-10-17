MOTORCYCLING: Lucky escape for Clarke

Tommy Philp completed both British Supersport races in the points at Brands Hatch.

He qualified in 16th place to start Saturday’s Sprint race from the sixth row.

Philp completed the first lap in 17th place and once his tyres had some warmth in them, he began his move forward to take up 13th place on lap eight.

But on the penultimate lap he was pushed back a place by Joey Thompson and completed his race in 14th position to pick up two championship points.

The Feature race on Sunday was full of action with Philp in the middle of a close three-way battle for position.

The action raged on right up to the final lap when Philp fought his way past Thompson to cross the finish line in 12th place to earn four championship points that brings his total to 82 and place him 16th in the final championship standings.

Aaron Clarke

He said: “I had a great battle in that last race and set my personal best ever time at Brands Hatch so cannot fault that!

“I have to thank my team and sponsors for their continued support through the season. I have progressed a lot this year and set a personal best time at most circuits which can’t be bad.”

Meanwhile, Kirton’s Aaron Clarke was progressing well throughout free practice and qualifying and started his race from the seventh row.

He got away to a good start and made up ground through the first few laps to take up 15th place on lap eight of 12.

It’s a shame that happened as I was running well inside the points and looking at a good result. Aaron Clarke

But it all came to a head on lap 10 when he hit a damp patch at the bottom of Paddock Hill and he crashed out of the race.

Clarke explained: “There was a small damp patch that hadn’t dried up completely and I missed it every lap until the last one.

“The back swung round on me and I was thrown over the handlebars and slid down the track ending up just under the bridge near Druids.

“I was winded and hurt my arm and hand so was taken to the medical centre for an x-ray. Luckily my hand is ok except from a lot of bruising and I have a hole in my elbow but no broken bones so I suppose I was lucky.

Simon Gilbert and Carl Morgan

“It’s a shame that happened as I was running well inside the points and looking at a good result. But it wasn’t to be unfortunately.

“I have to thank my team for their hard work this weekend and sorry I have left them a lot of work to do on the bike.”

Simon Gilbert and Carl Morgan were making their debut for draperRACING in the final round of the British F1 Sidecar Championship, using the track time as a test session in preparation for an assault on the title in 2018.

Gilbert and Morgan qualified in 21st place to start their first race from an 11th row grid position but, although they made a lightning start and completed the first lap in 11th place, they began to encounter problems with the chain and after just three laps pulled into the pits to retire.

The second race was a disaster as, running down towards Druids on the first lap, two outfits came together - collecting Gilbert and Morgan on the way and causing them to crash, resulting in a broken radius for passenger Morgan.