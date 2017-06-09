MOTORCYCLING: Liam going for glory in championship class

Spalding rider Liam Warren moved up to fourth in the championship race with three wins at Cadwell Park.

He races a Triumph 675 with Thundersport gb in the 600 Pre-National Sportsman class.

Liam Warren

Warren went to Cadwell 10th in the championship following a big crash at Brands Hatch in March which took the first three rounds to get the bike right again.

Having qualified in pole position with a healthy margin, race one got off to a great start as he increased the gap every lap and finished first with a 6.3-second lead.

Warren led race two and again finished first with another 6.3-second lead.

During the warm-up the following day, an electrical fault meant he only managed two laps in damp conditions before pulling off the circuit as the bike kept cutting out.

Race one rolled down to the grid and after being started for the warm-up lap, Warren made it to the first corner – only for the bike to cut out so he had to watch from the tyre wall.

After a few changes to the electrical system for race two, a big crash on the first start saw it red flagged.

Warren said: “I got a good start but then suffered wheel spin so lost three places into the first corner.

“I quickly gained one place back and just stayed behind second place as the leader was flying and in the greasy conditions I thought it best to let him go.

“On the second lap, second place got an issue and pulled out – gifting me second.

“As I pressed on thinking I may catch first place, suddenly I saw yellow waved flags and as I got closer I realised first place had crashed out.

“I kept my pace and pressed on, finishing in first place with a 5.4-second lead – meaning I now stand fourth in the championship in the class ahead of the next round at Mallory Park on the last weekend of June.”

Warren thanks sponsors Wheels Motorcycles of Peterborough, South Lincs Leisure Caravan Sales, Bemoto, Amici Restaurant Spalding, Putoline UK, Shoei Helmets UK, Pure Triumph Woburn and Sportsbikeshop.

Anyone interested in sponsorship opportunities can call 07894 715118.