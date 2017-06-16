MOTORCYCLING: Knockhill blow for Aaron

Kirton rider Aaron Clarke is forced to miss the British Supersport Championship round at Knockhill this weekend.

The draperRACING team are still awaiting some parts for his Superstock 600 Yamaha.

The bike was destroyed in a qualifying crash at Donington in the last round as part of the support programme to the World Superbike Championship.

It has taken longer than thought to get replacement parts to be delivered so there is no alternative but to withdraw Clarke from the Knockhill round.

Team-mate Tommy Philp will be seeking a pair of points finishes to add to his tally in the high profile series.

British Supersport: Friday - free practice 9.40am, 2.40pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.15pm, Sprint race 18 laps 3.10pm; Sunday - warm-up 9.53am, Feature race 26 laps 3.40pm.