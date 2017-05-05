MOTORCYCLING: Gr-eight effort as Aaron picks up more points

The draperRACING team recorded strong results at Oulton Park over the bank holiday weekend.

Aaron Clarke was eighth in the Superstock 600 race and Tommy Philp took 15th and 12th in the British Supersport class.

Philp began the Sprint race on Sunday from a sixth row grid position after completing his qualifying in 16th.

He got away to a good start and was up to 13th on the first lap, circulating within a large group of riders all fighting for position.

Philp dropped a few positions over the laps and was running in a close 15th place when the red flag brought the race to an early end as rain began to fall and a result was declared on lap 10 of 12.

That gave him yet another championship point to add to his tally and a fifth row start to the Feature race on Monday.

Race two saw Philp get away to a fantastic start and he was up into 13th position on the first lap.

He dropped back as the pace quickened and by lap eight was down in 16th place.

But one lap later he powered past Alex Persson to find himself back up in 14th position.

When another rider fell he was promoted to 13th and was honing in on Ryan Dixon some way ahead.

By the last lap he was right with him and as they crossed the finish line, he was ahead to complete the race in a fine 12th place - maintaining his record of scoring points in every race so far this season.

Meanwhile, Clarke was riding equally as well despite suffering from arm pump during qualifying which slowed him down a little.

But after a trip to the physio, he was raring to go in his race which took place in difficult conditions on a drying track.

Clarke started from the fourth row of the grid and was straight up to ninth place on the first lap.

By lap five he was up to sixth but the track was drying quicker than anticipated and Clarke was on full wet weather tyres which were now beginning to show signs of wear.

He was forced to slow down and drop back to complete the race in a safe 10th place to pick up six championship points rather than try to ride on worn tyres in slippery conditions and crash.

But two riders were excluded from the results so Clarke was promoted to eighth place and awarded eight points instead of the expected six.

The next round for Clarke will be at the World Superbike event at Donington Park on May 28.

Philp will not race again until June 18 when the next round of the British Supersport Championship heads north of the border to Knockhill.