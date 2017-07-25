MOTORCYCLING: Gavin hopes to move up classes next season

Have your say

Long Sutton rider Gavin Mills is on track for more success by taking podium places in every race so far this season.

After winning the F125 Championship in 2014, last year he took the GP125 title with EMRA (East Midlands Racing Association) and also finished runner-up in the Darley Moor Championship.

Reg Richardson from Staffordshire has sponsored a free ride this season in the EMRA series.

Mills is currently second in the championship behind Irish team-mate Graham Wilson.

Mills is also racing in the NG Championship GP125 – leading the summer two-stroke championship series and standing third in the ACU National despite missing two rounds with the club at the start of the year.

Mills said: “Two months ago my main sponsor Melvin Upton at Compact Car Corner Long Sutton took me on a track day and we each tested a 600cc race bike.

“After testing the 600 and wanting to move up the racing ladder, we bought our own 600cc machine.

“At the moment I am just out on test days and track days on the 600 getting to learn the machine.

“If we keep on in the right direction I shall compete on a 600 next year and I will be moving up classes.

“This is the best year’s racing I have had with his backing.”

Mills is back in action at Anglesey on August 12-14 with NG Road Racing for the ACU National Championship.