MOTORCYCLING: Gamble pays off for Fisher

The G&S Racing Kawasaki team of Tom Fisher and Brandon Paasch were at Oulton Park last weekend to contest the penultimate round of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 and 600 championships.

Fisher was unlucky to be taken out of his first race and finished 19th in race two.

Young American rider Paasch completed his race in 17th position while G&S Racing supported rider Ben Luxton finished in a fine third place in the stock 600 race.

Fisher had two races in the Stock 1000 class and qualified for a start to race one from a seventh row grid position.

He was running well in 23rd place when, on lap nine, James White clipped his back wheel as he attempted an overtaking move at Shell Oils - resulting in both riders crashing into the gravel trap.

Fisher was unfortunate to have his hand trapped in the bike and was taken to the medical centre for a check.

Although a bit battered and bruised, he was pronounced fit to race in the second encounter on Sunday - although the bike was not so lucky as it took a lot of work to get the big Kawasaki up and running in time for the race.

Starting race two from the ninth row once again and taking the gamble to run on dry weather tyres on a fast drying track, Fisher made steady progress through the field and completed the 11 laps in a creditable 19th place.

Meanwhile, Paasch set about learning his way around the unfamiliar and very technical Oulton Park circuit.

This was made even more difficult for him in differing weather conditions but he got his head down and qualified for a seventh row start.

He began well recording 18th place on the first lap and in atrocious conditions with wind and rain making the track conditions even more hazardous, he battled on to bring the bike home safely in 17th place.

Luxton had the ride of his life to complete the Stock 600 race in third place, his best result of the current campaign.

He qualified in 10th place and rode well in the wet conditions to move through the field and secure a podium finish.

Team manager Mark Fisher said: “The crash in Tom’s first race has caused us a lot of expense in repairs plus of course the discomfort of his injuries.

“We were unable to get him out in the warm-up session so he went into the second race unsure if the bike was ok.

“The gamble on tyre choice paid off as the track was drying rapidly and Tom rode well to secure 19th place.

“Brandon found Oulton Park interesting to say the least.

“He soon realised that our championship consists of 30 or more very competitive riders instead of the five or six top riders back home but he coped very well, especially in the horrendous conditions in his race.

“Being mid-pack he was unable to see clearly because of the spray and once he got a clear track in front of him he brought the bike home safely in 17th place after negotiating the most difficult track layout in the series.

“Ben is not actually a team member but we do support him and he runs out of our awning.

“He rode so well this weekend to secure third place in the Stock 600 race and we are to return to Oulton next weekend to give him a trial on the Superstock 1000 bike to see how he gets on.”

With no Stock 1000 or 600 races at Assen, the next race will be the annual Stars at Darley races on October 8 with Fisher and Luxton.

Paasch is unable to compete there as he does not have the required licence but will be at Brands Hatch with the rest of the team to contest the final race of the season on October 15.