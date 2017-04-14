MOTORCYCLING: Fitness work for Aaron ahead of Easter meeting

Both draperRACING riders Aaron Clarke and Tommy Philp head to Kent for round two of their championship rounds on the short Indy circuit at Brands Hatch over the Easter weekend.

In round one, both riders recorded 11th place – Clarke in the Superstock 600 class and Philp in the British Supersport Championship.

Tommy Philp

Clarke has been working on his fitness this week as he suffered the excruciating pain of arm pump in both arms during his race at Donington Park.

With the Brands Hatch Indy circuit being very fast and technical, he will not want a repeat of that on Sunday.

Philp’s Sprint race at Donington was cancelled due to lack of time following oil contamination on the track.

It has been rescheduled this weekend, giving Philp two sprint races on Sunday and the usual feature race on Monday.

He qualified well in eighth place for the sprint race at Donington and this result has been carried over to the first race at Brands Hatch which gives him a third row start.

Supersport

Friday – free practice 5.30pm.

Saturday – free practice 10.25am, qualifying 2.10pm.

Sunday – warm-up 10am, 18-lap sprint race one 12.20pm, 18-lap sprint race two 3.40pm.

Monday – warm-up 10.13am, 26-lap feature race 3.40pm.

Superstock 600

Friday – free practice 3.30pm.

Saturday – free practice 1.35pm.

Sunday – qualifying 11.40am.

Monday – warm-up 9.10am, 22-lap race 11.05am.